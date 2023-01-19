Bowling Green’s Corvette plant creates sports cars and opportunities for workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors is celebrating its 70th year of production of the Corvette, 41 of which have taken place in the heart of Southcentral Kentucky.

Since 1981, the city of Bowling Green has produced over one million of the 1.75 million Corvettes worldwide.

From models like the Stingray to the Z06 to the brand-new E-Ray, set to debut in 2024.

Some say the new hybrid model is one-of-a-kind.

“It is competitive with what other companies are doing,” said Angela Talley, Logistics Manager at GM Bowling Green Assembly. “It allows others who are interested in the e-world to now experience the Corvette when they probably would not have had the desire to have one before. The speed and demand will probably skyrocket for us as a company.”

“We are doing something that nobody has done,” said Launch Lead at GM Bowling Green Assembly, Andrew Keltner

“I think it really opens up our market base. Customers you would not normally see come to us. This car is good in any condition. It is a four-season car with something neat to bring to the world.”

Production of the E-Ray is set to take place this year and be rolled out to purchase in 2024.

Coming later this year, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray goes on sale in 2023, with an MSRP of $104,2954 for the 1LZ coupe.

Not only is GM Bowling Green Assembly creating new and innovative technology for their sportscars, but they are also creating a positive work environment for their employees.

The “Earn a Living, Make a Life” initiative is a national marketing campaign that features employees that add unique value to their plants and communities.

“Just having the opportunity to actually get the chance to come in here and work, to be a part of something so special is so big,” said Aaron Henderson, Production Supervisor at GM Bowling Green Assembly and participant in the “Earn a Living, Make a Life” campaign.

“Our customer base and the enthusiasm behind all of that, to be a part of that is something special. We are able to provide that for them and give back to them,” said Henderson.

The program demonstrates how a job with GM is more than just a paycheck…

“They (GM BGA) allow me a lot of opportunities. I get to take my family on vacations and trips, I was able to purchase a home and things, and the free time it allows me to have. I love it here and I can not say enough about the organization,” said Jared Clendenin, Body Systems Business Manager and participant in the “Earn a Living, Make a Life” campaign.

It seems that GM is not only creating jobs from the production of the E-Ray Corvette but also maintaining those jobs for their employees through this campaign.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.