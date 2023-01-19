I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic

Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky Transportation District 3, I-65 South is blocked in Tennessee just south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Traffic is backed up into Kentucky, according to KYTC District 3.

The road is blocked due to rolled over vehicle on I-65 Southbound between Exit 2 US-31W Nashville Rd and Exit 116 TN-109.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.

Please use caution while traveling.

