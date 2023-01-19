Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham.

Witnesses state wind blew the Denny’s sign from its post, causing it to hit a car in the parking lot.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy out here and I’m certain that did have a factor and was involved in this.”

Police confirmed the car was occupied by three people, two adult women and one adult man, at the time. Denham said the occupants needed to be extracted from the vehicle by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS.

Denham said one of the women was critically injured and taken to University Hospital in Louisville by Hardin County EMS.

The two other people inside the car were taken to Baptist Health Hardin with unknown injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by the Elizabethtown Police Department as well as the City of Elizabethtown’s Planning Department.

