Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting

The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens explained.(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting.

Officials said 18-year-old Hayden Moore was arrested on three counts of intimidation.

Moore, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, allegedly said if he was going to “shoot up the school,” he would hide his grandfather’s gun inside of his binder and bring it to school, authorities said.

Officials said the senior also made mention of who he would kill first.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office did investigate and authorities said no gun was ever brought to the school, nor was one found at his home.

“In today’s society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said. “Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.
Indictments returned on Franklin pharmacist, spouse in drug investigation
Electrocution Graphic
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
Overturned Todd Co. school bus, 6 inside at the time
Todd Co. school bus overturns Tuesday with students and driver on board
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner
BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner guest

Latest News

Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
White House mindful of California storm victims’ trauma
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court says it hasn’t found abortion opinion leaker
Officials with Stray Rescue of St. Louis said the lock on the front gate was cut with a...
Animal shelter’s brand-new building ransacked, costing $100,000 in damages