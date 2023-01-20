BG City Commission votes to expand City Hall’s footprint with $1.2M purchase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green continues to expand in so many ways. At the city commissioners meeting on Tuesday, they decided to make moves to continue to grow the city.

On Jan. 17, 2023, they voted unanimously to expand City Hall’s footprint downtown.

The White Building, which was the topic of conversation, consists of a few apartment tenants, and a law practice, which is located right behind Bowling Green’s City Hall.

“It’ll give us a great way to expand what’s already adjacent to our campus,” said Bowling Green Public Information officer, Deborah West.

For $1.2 million, the city was able to purchase the building at a lower price than what it was appraised for.

“Hillary has been working with Mr. Hodges, working out a deal to purchase the property, and we have come to an agreement for $1.2 million,” said Bowling Green City Manager, Jeff Meisel.

The catch was that Hodges & Adams Law Office will continue to run their practice out of The White Building over the next four years.

“Mr. Hodges requested that he be allowed to continue to stay in the building for four years. He thinks at that point, he’ll be ready to retire, but didn’t want to move his law practice,” said Bowling Green City Attorney, Hillary Hightower.

Over the span of the years to come, the city will begin to plan what the building will be best used for, while also saving to add to the expansion budget.

“We still don’t have really any idea of what could move into that location and what type of facility we might be looking at, so over the next few years, we’re going to figure those details out and, in the meantime, try and save,” said Bowling Green Chief Financial Officer, Katie Schaller-Ward.

The purchase also included the ownership of a parking garage that the city has been paying rent to at about $7,000 to $8,000 per year.

“The garages behind The White Building are connected to the annex. We’re paying rent for those currently. We’ve been paying approximately $7,000 to $8,000 a year for rent on those storage spaces. So that (bill) will go away,” said Meisel.

The renters that live in The White Building will not be rushed out anytime soon, as they are on a month-to-month basis.

This expansion will not only save money but will also allow the city to expand its needs and offer more opportunities to the Bowling Green Community.

