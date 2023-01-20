BGHS set to host “Tough Conversations” series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will begin what they hope to be an ongoing series of presentations, titled, “Tough Conversations.”

The administration hopes that hosting these talks, guided by community leaders and experts, will arm parents and students with the resources that they need to continue these conversations at home. The first two topics to be covered are drug awareness and cyber security for teens.

“Those two topics are important to start with because those are really topics that, as adults, we didn’t have to deal with too much when we were kids. Social media wasn’t around for us to have to deal with, and we see a lot of teens that have anxiety about that,” said Principal of Bowling Green High School Kyle McGraw. “Drugs have changed, fentanyl is a nationwide problem, and it’s impacted our community as well. So it’s something that we want our families and students to have information about and to be able to have great conversations at home about.”

The conversations will be split into two parts; a presentation created for students during the school day, and another created for parents after school. Both presentations will offer time for questions and open conversation.

The first presentation, focused on drug awareness and the dangers of fentanyl, will be held on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Bowling Green High School Performing Arts Center. The presentation on cyber security for teens will be on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Principal McGraw hopes that with enough support, these presentations will continue to serve as supportive environments to host conversations on uncomfortable topics.

“We’d like to hear from parents about what they’d like to hear more about. We’ll likely send out some surveys, we thought these were good places to start with these two conversations but hopefully, it’ll be a good jumping-off point for family and parent engagement at our high school,” said McGraw.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.