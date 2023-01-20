Cooler today before rain returns later this weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s.

As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Colder. High 44. Low 25. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely (may mix with wet snow far north). High 47. Low 33. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

So Far This Year: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

