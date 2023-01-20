Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown.
Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital.
Glasgow Police have referred all questions to the school district and did not comment on the reason for the lockdown.
A comment from the GISD Superintendent has not been returned at this time.
We will have more on this as information is released.
