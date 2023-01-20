KHSAA approves Class and District realignment for 2023 and 2024 football seasons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA approved the final football alignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 football seasons and we have a few changes here in South Central Kentucky.

We’ll start with the biggest changes, teams that switched Classes.

Warren Central will leaving 4A and will move to 6A District 2. They replace Meade County and joins the district with Barren County, Central Hardin and North Hardin. Meade County will now be in district 3 with DuPont Manual, Pleasure Ridge Park, and St. Xavier.

Franklin-Simpson will also be leaving 4A but they will be moving down to 3A district 2. Joining them in the same district is Butler County who is moving up from 2A to 3A. So the new 3A district 2 will be Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow and Hart County.

Christian county will be leaving 5a district 2 to move up to 6A, so Ohio County will now join 5A district 2 with Bowling green, Greenwood and South Warren. Christian County will be in 6A District 1 with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.

There were many teams who stayed within the same class but has now moved districts.

Russell County will move from 4A District 2 to District 7. They join Boyle County, Lincoln County, Taylor County, and Wayne County.

There is a complete shift in the 4A class. Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville will move from 4A District 2 to District 1. They will join Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, and Paducah Tilghman.

Edmonson County has left 2A District 3 to move to District 2A. They join Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, and Todd County Central.

And lastly, Caverna will be joining 1A District 1 with Russellville, Ballard Memorial and Fulton County.

For more information on the realignment for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons, visit https://khsaa.org/2023-approved-final-football-alignment-for-2023-and-2024-playing-seasons/

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.