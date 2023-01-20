KSP to be equipped with body-worn cameras.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust.

On Friday, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.

“These recording devices will provide protection to our troopers and officers by documenting exactly what happens during a situation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “KSP is committed to being the best and to doing things right. I commend them for their transparency.”

“Public safety is fundamental to creating a better Kentucky for all of those who choose to call the commonwealth their home. These devices demonstrate to the public that reviews of law enforcement activity will be thorough and transparent, thereby strengthening public trust in law enforcement,” Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey said.

In November 2021, Beshear first announced his plans for a historic investment to improve public safety, which included $12.2 million for KSP to purchase an integrated video recording system.

In April 2022, the Governor signed legislation that funded the recording system.

Immediately following the enactment of the new state budget, KSP evaluated available systems and conducted extensive testing, which included defensive tactics drills, firearms simulations, live fire trainings and typical day-to-day trooper duties.

KSP selected the Motorola M500 Integrated System, which includes a V300 body-worn camera, audio recording device and in-car video with high-definition cameras, which will record a forward dash view and the rear passenger compartment of the patrol vehicle.

The recorded video and audio are automatically uploaded to a virtual storage location, decreasing troopers’ time on administrative functions.

“When the Governor’s budget allocated funds for an integrated video system, we realized the need to carefully test and evaluate the best equipment for us,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “KSP plans to deploy the Motorola system in all cruisers by the end of 2023, beginning with newly issued cruisers first. Troopers assigned to those cruisers will receive the corresponding body worn cameras at that time.”

Documenting trooper interactions in the field allows KSP leadership to investigate grievances against officers and can be used in refining techniques taught to cadets at the KSP academy.

“With the integrated video system, supervisors in the field can better examine these instances when complaints are made,” said Lt. Col. Mike Rogers, KSP Director of Operations.

KSP will hire 28 civilian employees to assist in documentation, system maintenance and archival of video footage captured through the integrated video recording system.

