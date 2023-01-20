Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio.

The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.

According to a public report from the City of Columbus, there have been 85 cases of measles within central Ohio, with 65% of those cases affecting children one to five years old.

Kentucky’s case was reported in Dec. 2022 in Christian County and was associated with Ohio’s outbreak, according to Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services spokesman Brice Mitchell.

Mitchell said there are several other Kentucky residents being monitored who have had known exposures to measles in Ohio.

Officials have been working with health departments to promote MMR vaccination in communities that have low vaccine uptake.

According to a recent report from the CDC, MMR vaccine coverage in Kentucky among kindergartners is the lowest in the nation.

Children are recommended to receive the two-dose MMR vaccine by the age of six, with the first dose at 12 to 15 months old and the second between four and six years old, the CDC said.

For more information on measles and vaccinations, visit the CDC website.

