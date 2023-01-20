Mother mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother Karlie Lynch shared more about her daughter, 6-year old Reagan Maraman, who died in the fatal Bullitt County fire Thursday.

The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction.

Bullitt County coroner Dave Billings confirmed 27-year-old Eryan Toogood who was 6 months pregnant, and her daughter, 6-year-old Haisley Heath also died in Thursday morning’s fire.

The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library, on Thursday at 3:46a.m. The road was closed from Welch Street and Stone Creek Drive.

Lebanon Junction Fire Chief Adam Heath said the call originally came in as a disturbance as people were knocking on doors trying to alert other people about the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located heavy fire coming from the home.

Additional resources were also called in from Southeast Bullitt and Shepherdsville. Heath later confirmed the home did not have any working smoke detectors, according to initial reports.

“I just don’t know how to keep going besides putting one foot infront of the other,” Lynch said.

Lynch said everyone that knew her daughter is heartbroken.

”I’m just still waiting for somebody to tell me it is a mistake and that it is not Raegan,” Lynch said. ”She had the prettiest blonde hair and blue eyes. She just lit up every room.”

The Louisville mother says she used to live in the home with the child’s father who survived.

Lynch said he daughter went to Lebanon Junction Elementary School. She loved sparkles, glitter and playing dress up.

”I don’t want to have a funeral. I want to celebrate the best six years I ever had with my baby. And that is all I can give her now,” Lynch said.

Officials have not determined what caused the fire. Smoke inhalation is believed to be the cause of death for all three victims.

