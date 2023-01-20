Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The State told the Herald-Leader it was a glitch by private vendor Kentucky Interactive. It manages the agency’s online tax payment system.

Of the 7,881 taxpayers impacted, 5,355 were voided before being processed, according to the Herald-Leader.

The company is compensating anyone for overdraft fees they incurred.

