New Barren County Treasurer appointed

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14.

Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place.

Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court got straight to work to find a replacement.

Byrd said the court’s new treasurer, Amanda Steger, stood out from the first interview.

“She had the degree, she was able to bring something to the table, honestly the eagerness, she was very excited,” Byrd said. “This is a challenge. I said, ‘Are you prepared for this challenge?’ and she really was so excited and had just this drive about her.”

With Hoffman leaving just before the beginning of tax season, Steger had less than 48 hours to accept the job before beginning her position and started working immediately.

“It’s been a whirlwind, crazy, 24 hours, to say the least, but I’m a lot less stressed now. Everything’s good. A little time crunch, but we did it.” Steger said. “The people here have been excellent to me. I’ve got to be thankful to them for helping me.”

Steger says she’s excited to start working with county budgets and spreading finances to best help the community.

