Police looking for missing Glasgow woman

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

80-year-old Pauline S. Sowders reportedly walked away from the Verizon store in Glasgow around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say Sowders is a dementia patient.

Those who have any information on where she might be are asked to call Glasgow Police at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151 and speak with Officer Josh Hardin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.