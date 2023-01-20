Police looking for missing Glasgow woman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
80-year-old Pauline S. Sowders reportedly walked away from the Verizon store in Glasgow around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Officials say Sowders is a dementia patient.
Those who have any information on where she might be are asked to call Glasgow Police at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151 and speak with Officer Josh Hardin.
