Police looking for missing Glasgow woman

Glasgow Police say Sowders walked away from a Verizon store Friday afternoon.
Glasgow Police say Sowders walked away from a Verizon store Friday afternoon.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

80-year-old Pauline S. Sowders reportedly walked away from the Verizon store in Glasgow around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say Sowders is a dementia patient.

Those who have any information on where she might be are asked to call Glasgow Police at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151 and speak with Officer Josh Hardin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.
Indictments returned on Franklin pharmacist, spouse in drug investigation
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s

Latest News

KSP to be equipped with body-worn cameras.
KSP to be equipped with body-worn cameras
State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
WKU Volleyball announces staff changes
Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown