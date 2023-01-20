Sun for Saturday, rain for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to January reality Friday! Readings only reached the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more sunshine Saturday before wet weather returns by Sunday.

A little snow may mix with rain north Sunday

The weekend starts dry with a good dose of sunshine for Saturday. Highs will be seasonably cool once again, reaching the mid-to-upper 40s for most. Dry weather doesn’t last long. Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of our system arriving first thing Sunday morning. This one brings MAINLY rain to the region, although some wet snowflakes may briefly mix with the rain at the onset early Sunday morning. Significant snow stays well to our north. Highs remain in the 40s Sunday.

Next week starts dry and seasonably cold Monday before another weathermaker gets here late Tuesday. Once again, this one should bring mainly rain to our region, although it may end as some light snow as moisture moves away Wednesday night. Highs briefly climb into the low 50s Tuesday before tumbling back into the low 40s late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 47. Low 34. Winds E at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely (may mix with wet snow far north). High 45. Low 33. Winds NW at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 46. Low 32. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1906)

Record Low: -14 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.19″ (+0.87″)

Yearly Precip: 3.19″ (+0.87″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

