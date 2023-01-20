Tops name L’Damian Washington Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinatior

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head Coach Tyson Helton has named L’Damian Washington as WKU Football’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Washington comes to The Hill by way of Oklahoma where he spent the 2022 season as the interim wide receivers coach for the Sooners.

“This program has had a tremendous amount of success, and I have been a fan of this offense for years,” said Washington. “It’s amazing how they have continued to be one of the top offenses year in and year out. Coach Helton is a man of faith and a great leader. I’m excited to be a small part of this great institution.”

At Oklahoma, Washington worked with an offense that produced 32.9 points per game and averaged 8.14 yards per reception. His top pupil at OU was Marvin Mimms, who caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns on the season.

Mims averaged just over 20 yards per reception on the year, sixth best in the nation, making him one of the elite deep threats in all of college football.

Washington will now inherit a group of receivers at WKU that includes Malachi Corley, who finished 2022 fourth in the country with 1,295 receiving yards. Corley’s 11 touchdowns were also seventh best in college football.

Before making the move to Oklahoma, Washington worked as the receivers coach at Southern University in 2021.

Ahead of his time with the Jaguars, he served as the director of player development at his alma mater, Missouri, for one season. Before joining the ranks of college coaching, Washington was the head coach at West Middle School in Columbia, Missouri for two years.

As a player at Missouri, Washington was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers.

For his career, he totaled 1,735 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Ten of those 15 touchdowns came his senior year in 2013 when he helped Missouri win an SEC East Championship.

Washington would also go on to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Missouri.

After his collegiate career, Washington signed an undrafted free agent contract with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

He played for seven-different teams in the NFL, and also played the 2017 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

Washington’s playing career concluded with stints with the Birmingham Iron of the AAF and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Washington is well known for his perseverance in life after losing both his parents at a young age.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native has spent time since his graduation from Mizzou sharing his story and inspiring many as a motivational speaker.

