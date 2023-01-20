Turning colder for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region.

Not as windy Friday

Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Colder. High 44. Low 25. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely (may mix with wet snow far north). High 47. Low 33. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1907)

Record Low: -11 (1994)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.98″)

Yearly Precip: 2.52″ (+0.98″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

