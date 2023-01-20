WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74.

Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.

The first half was all about three pointers and dunks. Sharp made his presence known early with a block on the first possession of the game which was rewarded a minute later with a lob from McKnight that Sharp slammed in.

La Tech got the three point party started early with three of its first four buckets coming from behind the arc. Dontaie Allen made the first Hilltopper three to give them their ninth point.

With 6:10 left, WKU took its first lead of the game after Sharp hit a pair of free throws, giving them the 27-25 lead. The teams would trade buckets the rest of the way and it ended with a buzzer beating three point bank shot from Jordan Rawls that gave WKU a 37-35 lead going into halftime.

In the first half the teams combined to hit 13 three pointers and Jamarion Sharp led all scorers with 11 points.

The Hilltoppers got off to a strong second half start after LA Tech scored the first bucket, WKU drilled off 12 straight, taking a 49-37 lead with just over 16 minutes on the clock.

With 17:08 left in the game, McKnight hit the jumper that gave him his 1,000th career point.

It was then that the Bulldogs started to chip away at WKU’s lead. Louisiana Tech swung a 57-47 Hilltopper lead at 13:34 into a 70-61 Bulldog lead by 5:27. It was a 23-4 run that spanned just over eight minutes.

But then the Hilltoppers battled back and tied the game up to send it into overtime after McKnight hit two free throws to tie it up at 74. In OT, the bulldogs dominated from the start not allowing a single WKU point in the extra time as they went on an 11-0 run to end the game as La tech would win 85 to 74.

WKU returns home for Saturday’s game against the Charlotte 49ers. The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

