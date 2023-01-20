WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open.
Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both running and field events.
“We had a few really strong performances today with event wins and PRs,” said WKU Head Coach Brent Chumbley. “Julian ran well in the 200 for the win, and Brett also won the weight throw. Grace had a PR in the high jump for the win. Maybe the biggest PR of the day, and win, was Ajla in the weight throw. Her 18.91 is about a meter best. As a team, we are still shaking off the Christmas rust, but making moves in the right direction.”
WKU’s most successful event on the day was the weight throw where the women took the top-three spots and the men secured the top-two. Ajla Basic won the event on the women’s side by throwing a career-best 18.91m. Tayelor Thrasher-Walker finished right behind her with a 15.80 and Aitana Safont Falomir took third with a 14.68m. On the men’s side, Brett Brannon secured a victory in the event by throwing 17.62m. Teammate Kaison Barton finished as the runner up with a throw of 17.05m.
The other victory for the Hilltoppers on the women’s side came in the high jump when Grace Turner cleared 1.70m to secure the win. All-American Katie Isenbarger also hit the 1.70m mark, but Turner earned the victory on misses.
In the running events, WKU secured its final victory of the day when Julian Klenner won the 200M race by turning in a time of 21.55. Gabriel Dozier joined him in the top-three of that event by clocking in at 22.20.
The Tops got several other strong performances on the day, including top-three finishes from Turner and Devon Montgomery in the pole vault. After winning the high jump, Turner cleared 3.53m to finish third while Montgomery’s performance of 4.43m earned him second place. Dozier added to his strong 200M performance by finishing second in the 60M. Barton also claimed a second runner-up finish in the shot put, and John Elam finished right behind him in third.
WKU will be back in Louisville next weekend when it travels to the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by Louisville.
WOMEN’S RESULTS
Mile
20th – Rylee Evans – 5:30.27
27th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:38.76
400M
23rd – Madison Rabe – 1:02.42
26th – Rachel Payne – 1:06.20
800M
11th – Addie Frisch – 2:28.44
Long Jump
13th – Ashleigh Teater – 4.81m
16th – Rachel Payne – 4.51m
Pole Vault
3rd – Grace Turner – 3.53m
Weight Throw
1st – Ajla Basic – 18.91m
2nd – Tayelor Thrasher-Walker – 15.80m
3rd – Aitana Safont Falomir – 14.68m
High Jump
1st – Grace Turner – 1.70m
2nd – Katie Isenbarger – 1.70m
8th – Allison Arnett – 1.55m
MEN’S RESULTS
60M Hurdles
6th – Dailin Siggers – 8.84
60M
2nd – Gabriel Dozier – 7.04
4th – Steven Simmons – 7.05
11th – Julian Klenner – 7.18
400M
7th – Teodoro DaSilva – 51.68
800M
6th – Dalton Lesher – 1:57.92
12th – Jordan Eddy – 2:00.51
14th – Wade Balcom – 2:01.78
15th – Brad Wiggins – 2:02.15
17th – Garrett Steed – 2:03.80
200M
1st – Julian Klenner – 21.55
3rd – Gabriel Dozier – 22.20
9th – Demetrius Rolle – 22.59
10th – Steven Simmons – 22.69
4x400
3rd – Klenner, DaSilva, Dozier, Rolle – 3:24.01
Shot Put
2nd – Kaison Barton – 15.85m
3rd – John Elam – 14.50m
Pole Vault
2nd – Devon Montgomery – 4.43m
Weight Throw
1st – Brett Brannon – 17.62m
2nd – Kaison Barton – 17.05m
5th – John Elam – 15.50m
6th – Luke Stegman – 15.00m
