1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon

Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s paying homage to their 1978 UK championship team.

The bourbon has been aging for 50 years, some of it already in the barrel when that team won in 1978. it’s mixed with a five-year-old bourbon for a unique taste.

“Everybody we’ve asked to try it and ask to compare to other bourbons, they really love this, and they say there’s a little different taste in there, which I’m assuming is from the 50-year-old bourbon because there’s not any of that around,” said Goose

Goose says the bottles are dipped in blue wax and are signed by the three players.

There are only 1,978 bottles available and retail for the same cost to honor the 1978 team.

A release party will be held on February 2 at the Frazier Museum in Louisville.

