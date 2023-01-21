Courtside 1-20-23: Deja Vu

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was the night of rematches in the Bowling Green area as teams who know each other very well squared off on the court tonight.

Girls Basketball

Greenwood 40

Bowling Green 65

The Lady Cats def. the Lady Cougars for the second time this season, 54-49.

Franklin-Simpson 54

Logan County 49

Warren Central 38

South Warren 65

Boys Basketball

Greenwood 52

Bowling Green 65

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats def. the Logan County Cougars, 70-36.

Franklin-Simpson 70

Logan County 36

Warren Central 57

South Warren 43

