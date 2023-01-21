Courtside 1-20-23: Deja Vu
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was the night of rematches in the Bowling Green area as teams who know each other very well squared off on the court tonight.
Girls Basketball
Final
Greenwood 40
Bowling Green 65
Final
Franklin-Simpson 54
Logan County 49
Final
Warren Central 38
South Warren 65
Girl’s scores
Boys Basketball
Final
Greenwood 52
Bowling Green 65
Final
Franklin-Simpson 70
Logan County 36
Final
Warren Central 57
South Warren 43
Boys Scores
