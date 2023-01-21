Courtside 1-20-23: Deja Vu

Courtside 2022-2023
Courtside 2022-2023(wbko)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was the night of rematches in the Bowling Green area as teams who know each other very well squared off on the court tonight.

Girls Basketball

Final

Courtside 1-20-23: Lady Gators vs Lady Purples

Greenwood 40

Bowling Green 65

Final

The Lady Cats def. the Lady Cougars for the second time this season, 54-49.

Franklin-Simpson 54

Logan County 49

Final

Courtside 1-20-23: Lady Dragons vs Lady Spartans

Warren Central 38

South Warren 65

Girl’s scores

Courtside 1-20-23: Girls scores

Boys Basketball

Final

Courtside 1-20-23: Gators vs Purples

Greenwood 52

Bowling Green 65

Final

The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats def. the Logan County Cougars, 70-36.

Franklin-Simpson 70

Logan County 36

Final

Courtside 1-20-23: Dragons vs Spartans

Warren Central 57

South Warren 43

Boys Scores

Courtside 1-20-23: Boys scores

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists should seek alternate routes. US 31-W is also becoming backed up as motorists detour.
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
One employee has been arrested, but officials have not confirmed the identity of that person.
Indictments returned on Franklin pharmacist, spouse in drug investigation
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s

Latest News

The Lady Cats def. the Lady Cougars for the second time this season, 54-49.
Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats @ Logan County Lady Cougars - 01-20-2023
Courtside 1-20-23: Gators vs Purples
Courtside 1-20-23: Gators vs Purples
Courtside 1-20-23: Girls scores
Courtside 1-20-23: Girls scores
Courtside 1-20-23: Boys scores
Courtside 1-20-23: Boys scores