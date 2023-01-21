Retired Bowling Green pastor/chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.

He graduated from Elmhurst College in Chicago in 1950 and Southern Seminary in Louisville in 1954.

Britt received the Jefferson Award for the voluntary service he devoted to the many organizations and people of Bowling Green.

His obituary reads, “his greatest achievement was proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ to countless people during his lifetime. He never let an opportunity pass without sharing the plan of salvation to someone no matter their social status.”

Greg Swack, Pastor of Senior Adults and Pastoral Care at Eastwood Baptist Church, said he has known Britt all of his life. He and his family attended Eastwood Baptist Church where Britt served as the pastor.

“If there was one thing he would want us to know today, is to know that the same hope that he had through the Lord Jesus, is offered to anyone freely,” said Swack. “His legacy will be his faith, and the way he lived out his faith and preached that so faithfully through the years in so many different places.”

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hillvue Heights Church at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday.

