Two Barren County women indicted for murder

(l-r) Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46 both of Glasgow, Ky
(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder.

On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on one count of murder.

According to the indictment, in July 2022, Logsdon and Bennett committed the offense of murder when one or both killed a Barren County man by turning off his BIPAP machine, which he needed to breathe.

Michael Logsdon, 75, the alleged murder victim, is the husband of Donna Logsdon and the father of Cheryl Bennet.

The Glasgow Police Department investigated the case.

Attorney General Cameron’s Office of Special Prosecutions presented the case before the Barren County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

The charges in an indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

