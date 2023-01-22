9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid


9 puppies abandoned in cooler
9 puppies abandoned in cooler(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall.

Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.

Weems took them to the jailhouse where they’re being cared for by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

So far, four of the puppies have been adopted and Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, TN.

