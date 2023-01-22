Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties.

“We talked before the game about the challenge of playing this schedule and having this travel is to get you prepared for the end of the season,” said head coach Greg Collins. “We have to embrace that challenge and not think how tired we are or that we’ve traveled so much. We need to think we’re going to persevere and be stronger because of it. We’ll have to watch this film and get ready to play a couple of games at home.”

WKU was plagued by cold shooting, going 31.5 percent (23-73) from the floor while Charlotte shot a season high 57.1 percent (24-42) from the field. The Lady Toppers managed to get off 31 more field goal attempts than the 49ers, in part due to 21 Charlotte turnovers. WKU recorded 16 steals on those turnovers. The Lady Toppers have had double digit takeaways in all but four games this season and have achieved it in seven straight games.

The Lady Toppers won the battle on the boards, outrebounding Charlotte 32-31. That included a 20-4 discrepancy in offensive rebounds.

Hope Sivori led WKU in scoring with 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the 3-point line. She is the eighth leading scorer for the Lady Toppers during conference play (nine games). Jaylin Foster nearly had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. She also had five steals and a season high two blocks. Mya Meredith finished the day with 10 points.

The first quarter was back-and-forth with Charlotte taking a 13-12 lead into the second quarter. The 49ers scored the first basket of the second quarter to extend their lead to three, but WKU scored six straight points to erase that lead and go ahead by three. Charlotte tied the game, but two consecutive field goals put WKU bach in the lead. The 49ers rattled off a 7-0 run, but a 5-0 run to end the quarter gave WKU a 27-25 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was a period of runs. Charlotte went first, going on a 9-0 run, then WKU had a 10-0 run, and Charlotte responded with an 8-0 run to end the quarter to take a 44-42 lead.

Sivori and Macey Blevins each knocked down a three to put WKU ahead by four to start the fourth quarter. That lead held until the 5:56 mark. A Josie Gilvin jumper put WKU back ahead, but Charlotte quickly followed with a three. From there, WKU was playing catchup. The 49ers were ahead six with 30 seconds left, but a Sivori three cut it to a three-point game. Charlotte answered with six made free throws.

WKU returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 26 against FIU at E.A. Diddle Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

