Showers overnight into Sunday

Few snow showers possible Sunday
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight skies will stay mostly cloudy. Showers start to move in after midnight continuing into Sunday. A majority of the precipitation will fall as rain, but there is a slight chance for snow showers tomorrow morning and evening.

Few snow showers possible.
Few snow showers possible.(WBKO)

High pressure arrives by Monday helping the area stay mostly dry Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the mild side, daytime high readings in the upper 40s with evening lows dipping down into the 30s. Our next system to keep an on will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. We are tracking rain showers, gusty winds, and the potential for minor snow accumulations.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Rain likely (may mix with wet snow far north). High 45. Low 33. Winds NW at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 44. Low 30. Winds SW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny afternoon. Showers in the evening. High 50. Low 35. Winds S at 4 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 48

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1916)

Record Low: -12 (1985)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.19″ (+0.75″)

Yearly Precip: 3.19″ (+0.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

