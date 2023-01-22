Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin.

Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents.

“We were either fighting or we are best friends,” said Walton.

“We are complete opposites, but best friends at the same time,” said Fox.

Since the siblings are now adults, their child-like nickname lives on through their newly-opened business, Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin.

“It is nice to be a part of the small town and have that family feel to it,” said Fox. “Just getting to run a business with my sister, that has been the most rewarding thing so far.”

Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin used to be known as Franklin Nutrition, but when the sisters heard the previous owner was selling, they decided to invest in the business space and add their own flare to it.

“I used to come into the previous store and buy a tea every day,” said Walton. “She had mentioned that she wanted to sell out,” said Walton. She then called her sister about the idea of opening up the store, and Fox agreed.

“It was honestly kind of unexpected with what we were doing, but we both definitely wanted to find new ways, better ways, to create something and bring something to Franklin,” said Fox.

The sisters said they are excited to bring quality-loaded teas and meal-replacement protein shakes to the Franklin community.

“We know lifestyles are changing. People are getting a lot more into the healthy side of things, and we just wanted to make sure that we could bring something like that to Franklin,” said Fox.

Fox and Walton are looking forward to bringing their own personal twist to the store and making their mark as business owners in Franklin.

“We came to some mutual agreements on things and decided how we would approach those sibling conflicts, but so far everything has been really great. We have not had any issues and I think we work really great together,” said Fox.

Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They will also offer free delivery on Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.

For more information about the store, you can visit their website.

