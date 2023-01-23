Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in Ky., Ind. for Monterey Park victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff at state office buildings in honor and remembrance of the 10 people killed and 10 others injured in a shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 22.

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear and Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the order for state buildings lasting through sunset on Jan. 26.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House asking all public buildings and grounds to fly flags half-staff.

Sunday morning’s shooting in a Los Angeles-area dance club happened during a Lunar New Year celebration.

According to Los Angeles officials, five men and five women died in the shooting, with 10 other people injured.

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, stating his motive was unclear and there were no other suspects at large.

The shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van he used to get away from an attempted second shooting, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.