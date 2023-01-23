Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in Ky., Ind. for Monterey Park victims

A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff at state office buildings in honor and remembrance of the 10 people killed and 10 others injured in a shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 22.

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear and Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the order for state buildings lasting through sunset on Jan. 26.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House asking all public buildings and grounds to fly flags half-staff.

Sunday morning’s shooting in a Los Angeles-area dance club happened during a Lunar New Year celebration.

According to Los Angeles officials, five men and five women died in the shooting, with 10 other people injured.

On Sunday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, stating his motive was unclear and there were no other suspects at large.

The shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van he used to get away from an attempted second shooting, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin owners, Robyn Walton and Riley Fox...
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
(l-r) Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46 both of Glasgow, Ky
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
Lillian Curtis' family tries to make sense of her death and remembers her life.
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death

Latest News

A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Sinkholes prompt Road Closures
Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in...
Stevie Nicks performing in Louisville for 2023 tour
Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested