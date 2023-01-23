Future brides attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo in Bowling Green

Brides to be attend 2023 SOKY Bridal Expo in BG
Brides to be attend 2023 SOKY Bridal Expo in BG
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brides looking for their “Big Fat Kentucky Wedding,” has the opportunity to attend the 2023 SoKY Bridal Expo at the Knicely Conference Center.

Brides were able to tour over 90 vendors, ranging from catering, dresses, and health groups to ensure the bride looks her best on her big day.

Tootie Finkbone, the sponsor of the expo, said the event is to help brides work through the process of wedding planning, and cut down on as much stress as possible.

“It is a wonderful event for brides who are planning their wedding. The process can be so overwhelming,” said Finkbone.

“They could come here, whether they are starting from scratch or perhaps they just need something like a cake. They can come here for ideas and inspiration. Everything is under one roof.”

One future bride, who had gotten caught up in her own wedding planning, said the expo reminded her what it was all for.

“It has rekindled my flame of, “we are only four minutes away,” which seems like a bit of a time but it will be here in no time,” said Casey Conner, a future bride. “I am just ready to see everything.”

Although the expo will not be back until January 2024, brides can visit the SoKY Bridal Expo website for a full list of this year’s vendors.

