Cloudy and cool for Monday, showers move in late Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’ll be cloudy for most of today with a chilly start in the 30s.

Cloudy and cool for Monday

Monday and Tuesday are looking calm and mostly cloudy with seasonably cool afternoon temperatures. Tuesday evening is when our next system pushes through. This could bring the possibility for some wintry mix precipitation. Tuesday evening temperatures will dip down into the lower 30s, this could help form some icy roadways and sidewalks for Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will get back up into the 50s which will help limit travel impacts.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 42. Low 28. Winds W at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny afternoon. PM wintry mix. High 50. Low 35. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Flurries possible. High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.10″

So Far This Month: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

So Far This Year: 2.94″ (+0.85″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

