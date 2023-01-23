Crews repairing sinkholes on Freeport Road
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews are working to repair part of Freeport Road due to multiple sinkholes.
According to a post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Road will be closed from the intersection of Louisville Road (31W) through the 2000 block of Freeport Road.
The closure will allow crews to repair multiple sinkholes within the right of way.
Access will be limited to local traffic only. Scotty’s Contracting and Stone will be making the repairs, and the closure is until further notice.
