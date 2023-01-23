Flea Land finishes first sidewalk sale of season

First sidewalk sale of the season at Flea Land
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vendors and shoppers alike gathered at Flea Land, for the first sidewalk sale of the season.

“We have had great crowds. We have given away over almost $1,000 in free cash to spend right here inside Flea Land with our wonderful vendors,” said Jonathan Sweeney, the manager of Flea Land.

Vendors are given an opportunity to move out-of-season stock, and customers have a chance to get some bargains.

“We like to get rid of some of the older stuff. It is a good deal for people, and it helps us to make more room. It is kind of a win-win,” said Angela Mayes, co-owner of Rugs at Flea Land.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to stretch your dollar further, especially on essentials that big box retailers charge astronomical amounts of money for,” said Sweeney. “Here at Flea Land, you can find a great deal and also support local businesses.”

For long-time vendors, like Rugs at Flea Land, the extra boost in business does not hurt either.

“It attracts people. People always want bargains, and we always have a lot of inventory that does not move as fast as some of the other stuff,” said Mayes.

Sweeney said the best part of the sidewalk sale, is the sense of community.

“You can find hundreds of small businesses at flea markets,” said Sweeney. “It keeps your dollars local in your community, and also in the pockets of your friends and family.”

The next sidewalk sale will be in April. For more information, you can visit Flea Land’s website.

