Glasgow, Barren Co. leaders meet with Gov. Beshear, other state leaders

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, local leaders in Glasgow and Barren County met with Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials to discuss goals and growth opportunities in the area.

“We need to have open communications with Frankfort,” said State Representative Steve Riley (R-Glasgow).

Barren County State Representative Steve Riley, Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd, City of Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse, Barren Inc President & CEO Maureen Carpenter and local business representative Larry Glass met with Governor Andy Beshear, the head of “Economic Development” as well as the Secretary of Transportation, Jim Gray who is a Barren County native.

“You have huge opportunities to the north to the south, and they’re coming. We just have to be ready. And we have to convince those individuals that when that opportunity comes across their desk, to think of Barren County,” said Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd.

One of the main goals for Barren County specifically includes bringing more industry and better-paying jobs to the area.

“There’s no such thing as republican jobs or democrat jobs, they’re jobs,” said Riley.

“We talked about just the huge opportunities that Kentucky is getting in regard to the battery industry and how Barren County is in a prime spot for other opportunities,” said Byrd.

Another main goal includes cleaning up the community.

“We’re 30 years late compared to Warren County, but you can see the impact that they have made in Bowling Green and Warren County. You can see it on 65 you can see it on their Cemetery Road,” said Byrd.

Newly elected Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd said local officials have recently developed a non-profit called ‘Beautify Barren County’ which will help fund and initiate efforts to clean up the area.

“The things I want to do with the nonprofit is I want to be able to improve our signage coming into Barren County off 65 And off Cumberland Parkway,” she said.

A director for that nonprofit has been selected and will be announced soon, Byrd explained.

Overall, local leaders said they felt their meetings in Frankfort with the governor and other state officials were productive and aim to see growth and revitalization in the area.

“There’s 120 counties in the state. And you got to fight for your county to get things that needed to be done to improve life for your constituents. And, and you know, we’re like any other place we need, we need new industry, we need better roads,” said Riley.

RELATED: Barren County releases ‘sizzle reel’ highlighting tourism, community

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.