‘I didn’t want to die’: Walmart employee outlines panic from Thursday shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three days since police say a gunman entered Evansville’s west side Walmart and shot a woman in the face.

For the first time, 14 News is hearing from a Walmart employee who was inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Gary Cardwell says he had clocked out shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, and was waiting in the break room for his friends to get off work. That’s when the suspect, who authorities identified as Ronald Mosely II, came in and started shooting.

Cardwell says he was thinking of his wife and 5-month-old son when shots were fired, but he was also thinking about getting customers out of the store.

“I didn’t want to die,” Cardwell said. “But also, I thought about if I can make a break for it I’m going to and get the customers out of here because that’s top priority. I basically bolted towards the front door yelling get out we have an active shooter.”

Cardwell says training from previous jobs taught him what to do in the worst of situations, including an active shooter. He says his training took over.

“In those situations, they say run, hide or fight,” Cardwell said. “I chose to run.”

Cardwell says after Mosley shot 28-year-old Amber Cook, he went out into the store, targeting another employee.

Police say the first 911 call was made at 9:59 p.m., and officers were inside the store within four minutes.

Mosley led police on a chase in and outside the store, ending when police shot and killed Mosley. The shooter was gone, but for Cardwell and others inside Walmart Thursday night, the scars remain.

“Being through an active shooter situation is not easy, I would say if you ever through it get help, go to therapy and go stay with your loved ones,” Cardwell said.

He says Walmart officials have told him the store will open no sooner than Thursday, Jan. 26.

Walmart has said they will be offering therapy and counseling services to all employees at the west side location.

Cook’s family says they are currently raising money for her while she recovers in the hospital.

