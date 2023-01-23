Lingering showers tonight before a dry Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight those showers are still moving through the area, they are expect to be very light, not accumulating to much. Monday morning there could be a few slick spots on the roads as temperatures dip down into the lower 30s tonight.

Few slick spots in the morning are possible, along with fog. (WBKO)

Monday and Tuesday are looking calm and mostly cloudy with mild afternoon temperatures. Tuesday evening is when our next system pushes through. This could bring the possibility for some wintry mix precipitation. Tuesday evening temperatures will dip down into the lower 30s, this could help form some icy roadways and sidewalks for Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will get back up into the 50s which will help limit travel impacts.

There is a chance for a few snow flurries Thursday morning, but overall accumulation amounts are minimal. Model guidance shows us to be drying out by time next weekend arrives.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 42. Low 28. Winds W at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny afternoon. PM wintry mix. High 50. Low 35. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Flurries possible. High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 71 (1999)

Record Low: -7 (1984)

Today’s Precip: 0.52″

Monthly Precip: 3.71″ (+1.16″)

Yearly Precip: 3.19″ (+1.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

