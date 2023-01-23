Luke Frampton suffers torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season

Luke Frampton
Luke Frampton(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU sixth year guard Luke Frampton suffered a torn ACL in the Hilltoppers loss against Charlotte this past Saturday.

Frampton went down two minutes into the game and did not return.

Frampton started in all 20 games this season. He averaged 9.5 points a game while shooting 46% from the field and 46% from behind the arc. He will undergo surgery next week.

This was his last year of eligibility remaining.

