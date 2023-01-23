Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night.

Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds.

According to the citation, a Southern Lanes security guard was dressing the wounds when police arrived. The security guard was able to point out the suspect to police.

27-year-old Dakota Lang, of Alvaton, was arrested. Lang told police he felt threatened concerning the idea of the other subject possibly having a gun and, “did what he had to do.”

The security guard was wearing a body camera which captured the incident take place. Police also obtained the knife used in the stabbing and it was bagged as evidence.

Lang is charged with Assault 1st degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He is in the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He was arraigned Monday morning.

