Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Russellville business.

According to Russellville Police Department, Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday morning.

Police say several subjects broke into the business and took keys to multiple vehicles.

At least five vehicles were stolen along with extensive property damage.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Russellville Police Department.

Please contact the Russellville Police Department if you have any information about the incident.

