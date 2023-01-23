A nice Tuesday before wind and rain invade Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned to most areas Monday afternoon after a grey, gloomy morning. Much of our Tuesday looks good before yet another system arrives Tuesday night.

A bit warmer Tuesday

Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here Tuesday night. Expect this one to bring MAINLY rain to South-Central KY late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At the onset of the moisture late Tuesday night, we could see some wet snowflakes or a little sleet mixed in with the rain, but nothing impactful is expected there. It will be breezy and mild Wednesday with temps rising into the 50s before colder air returns Wednesday evening. On the back side of our mid-week system, rain showers will change to light snow showers. Thursday looks blustery and cold with off-and-on light snow showers and flurries. Any snow accumulation should be very minor.

The week ends dry before rain moves back in another time Sunday. Highs warm from the 40s Friday into the 50s for the weekend. Rain chances continue into next Monday with cooler temps for the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Rain likely at night (may mix north). High 50. Low 35. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers. High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow showers and flurries possible. High 39. Low 26. Winds W at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 75 (1909)

Record Low: -21 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Yearly Precip: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

