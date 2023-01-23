Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park.

Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.

Judge Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd said they are now working to install surveillance cameras in that general area.

Anyone with information should contact the police at (270) 651-6165.

