Sports Connection 1-22-23: Eli Brooks and the Lady Purples seniors

Sports Connection 1-22-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd break down all the action that happened around Bowling Green as we are heading into the final month of high school basketball. Later they are joined by Barren County’s leading scorer and big Mann Eli Brooks. Then they are joined by the senior leaders of the Lady Purples basketball team: Saniyah Shelton, Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey

Sports Connection 1-22-23: Eli Brooks interview

Sports Connection 1-22-23: Lady Purples seniors

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.