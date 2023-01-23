Sports Connection 1-22-23: Eli Brooks and the Lady Purples seniors

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 1-22-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd break down all the action that happened around Bowling Green as we are heading into the final month of high school basketball. Later they are joined by Barren County’s leading scorer and big Mann Eli Brooks. Then they are joined by the senior leaders of the Lady Purples basketball team: Saniyah Shelton, Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey

Sports Connection 1-22-23: Eli Brooks interview
Sports Connection 1-22-23: Lady Purples seniors

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin owners, Robyn Walton and Riley Fox...
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
(l-r) Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46 both of Glasgow, Ky
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
Lillian Curtis' family tries to make sense of her death and remembers her life.
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Jack “Goose” Givens, Rick Robey and Kyle Macy are releasing a bourbon called 78 legends. It’s...
1978 UK Basketball legends releasing ‘78 Legends’ bourbon

Latest News

Lady Toppers' five game winning streak snapped at Charlotte 72-65
Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte
An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night.
Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte
Lady Toppers win streak snapped at Charlotte 72-65
Lady Toppers win streak snapped at Charlotte 72-65
WKU falls to Charlotte in Diddle Arena 75-71
WKU falls to Charlotte in Diddle Arena 75-71