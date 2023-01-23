Sports Connection 1-22-23: Eli Brooks and the Lady Purples seniors
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd break down all the action that happened around Bowling Green as we are heading into the final month of high school basketball. Later they are joined by Barren County’s leading scorer and big Mann Eli Brooks. Then they are joined by the senior leaders of the Lady Purples basketball team: Saniyah Shelton, Meadow Tisdale and Tanaya Bailey
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.