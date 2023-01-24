Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land.

Envision AESC is the largest of many companies taking up residence in the Kentucky Transpark. With its 3-million-square-foot gigafactory set to begin operation in the next year, the existing sinkholes on the property need to be filled. Scotty’s Contracting and Stone is the company making repairs on the existing holes.

“In this part of our community, sinkholes are very common, so the fact that these opened up is really a routine matter,” said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “In making sure that everybody’s cautious, the county went ahead and had the road closed. I think, probably in a week or less, they’ll have the sinkholes repaired and it’ll be business as usual out there.”

With the repairs being made along the property and the sinkholes being filled, Bunch is confident that progress on the Envision facility will continue to advance rapidly.

“It’s not gonna be that long, I mean it’ll be less than a year and it’ll be operational. So, again, it’s graded, they’re working on foundations now, steel then goes up, so a year or less and it’ll be open,” said Bunch.

Alongside the Envision gigafactory, businesses taking up residence in the Transpark include Tyson Foods, O-I Glass, Carter Lumber, and a number of other industry leaders, as well as private businesses.

Bunch said, “If you haven’t seen the Transpark, it’s worth taking a look out there to see all the construction that’s going on, and all the new jobs that are coming into our community,” said Bunch. “So, Bowling Green and Warren County, I’m pretty sure, will continue to be the fastest growing city in Kentucky, and Warren County will probably be the second-fastest growing county in Kentucky.”

