Sun and clouds today, rain and snow developing later tonight

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a chilly start for many of us this Tuesday morning. Temperatures for ALL of us are beginning below freezing, most of us reading in the mid to upper 20s!

Fair skies continue into much of Tuesday before our next weathermaker gets here tonight. Expect this one to bring MAINLY rain to South-Central KY late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At the onset of the moisture late Tuesday night, we could see some wet snowflakes or a little sleet mixed in with the rain, but nothing impactful is expected there. It will be breezy and mild Wednesday with temps rising into the 50s before colder air returns Wednesday evening. On the back side of our mid-week system, rain showers will change to light snow showers. Thursday looks blustery and cold with off-and-on light snow showers and flurries. Any snow accumulation should be very minor.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Rain likely at night (may mix north). High 50. Low 35. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers. High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow showers and flurries possible. High 39. Low 26. Winds W at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.01″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Sun and clouds today, rain and snow developing later tonight
