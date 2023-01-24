Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male.

The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her and her juvenile daughter.

Multiple witnesses were on the scene when the incident happened.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene as officers arrived.

Officers then stopped the suspect’s vehicle and found Grainger to be in possession of a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine.

Grainger was charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree- 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

The other passengers were arrested for warrants unrelated to the incident.

All subjects were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

