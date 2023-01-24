Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

Saige Grainger, 32 of Bowling Green, Ky
Saige Grainger, 32 of Bowling Green, Ky(Logan Co. Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male.

The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at her and her juvenile daughter.

Multiple witnesses were on the scene when the incident happened.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene as officers arrived.

Officers then stopped the suspect’s vehicle and found Grainger to be in possession of a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine.

Grainger was charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree- 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

The other passengers were arrested for warrants unrelated to the incident.

All subjects were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
Russellville Police Department
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna's Greek Restaurant
BG Freedom Walkers protest Anna’s Greek Restaurant

Latest News

Local real estate market breaks records in 2022
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods
Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
Capt. Jennifer Sandlin
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination