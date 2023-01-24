Two cars derail in Pembroke, Kentucky

Two train cars derail in Pembroke, KY
Two train cars derail in Pembroke, KY(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
PEMBROKE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Pembroke Fire Department responds to two rail cars that derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky Monday.

CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Authorities say there is no immediate danger to anyone, but they ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow CSX to clean up the scene.

We will pass long any updates as we become made aware.

