Two cars derail in Pembroke, Kentucky

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Pembroke Fire Department responds to two rail cars that derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky Monday.

CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Authorities say there is no immediate danger to anyone, but they ask that everyone stay away from the area to allow CSX to clean up the scene.

We will pass long any updates as we become made aware.

