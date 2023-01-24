VIDEO: 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28

Recognition of the 2023 class will be Friday, January 27 between the girls' and boys' home game vs Greenwood (approximately 6:45 pm).
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame will take place this weekend.

On Jan 27, a recognition of the class of 2023 will start the events for the weekend. It will occur between the girls’ and boys’ home games versus Greenwood at approximately 6:45 p.m.

There will be an induction ceremony on Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. in the school auditorium. No tickets are needed for the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a local bowling alley.
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
Russellville Police Department
Newton Chevrolet of Russellville burglarized, 5 vehicles stolen
Brenton Ray Elkins
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out

Latest News

Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform at Super Bowl
12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28
12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28
Capt. Jennifer Sandlin
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses