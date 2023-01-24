VIDEO: 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place Jan 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 12th Annual Warren Central Athletic Hall of Fame will take place this weekend.

On Jan 27, a recognition of the class of 2023 will start the events for the weekend. It will occur between the girls’ and boys’ home games versus Greenwood at approximately 6:45 p.m.

There will be an induction ceremony on Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. in the school auditorium. No tickets are needed for the ceremony.

