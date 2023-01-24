Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Crime generic
Crime generic(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the ATF Louisville Field Division, and Sheriff Tracy White of the Todd County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.

According to court documents, Rodney Ware, 58, possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on Aug. 8, 2020.

Ware also possessed a High Standard (JC Higgins) 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of the felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence.

Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.

