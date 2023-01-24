A Windy Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of our Tuesday was nice, but clouds have arrived ahead of our next system. This one brings MAINLY rain to our region tonight into Wednesday, although some wet snow could mix in to the northwest.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph Wednesday!

Moisture arrives in our region late this evening as a potent storm system moves out of the southern Plains. Expect rain to break out around Bowling Green and most areas well before midnight. To the northwest of the Western KY Parkway, the rain may mix with wet snow at the onset. However, everyone goes over to just plain rain during the wee hours Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts REALLY ramp up early Wednesday! Gusts could exceed 40 mph at times. Secure anything that might be loose in your yard this evening before the breezes pick up. The wind turns more westerly Wednesday afternoon, ushering in colder air behind a front. Rain showers switch to light snow showers late Wednesday night. Snow showers and flurries are possible off-and-on Thursday with cold wind chills. No significant snow accumulation is expected.

Our weekend starts quiet before another good shot at rain to close out the weekend Sunday. Milder temps in the 50s will be followed by another cooldown early next week. Small chances for showers exist Monday and Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with showers. AM High 50. Low 33. Winds SW 20 mph. Gusts 40-45 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow showers and flurries possible. High 39. Low 26. Winds W at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High 48. Low 32. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 78 (1943)

Record Low: -21 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.72″ (+0.92″)

Yearly Precip: 3.72″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.