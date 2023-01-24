WKU online programs ranked among nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. News & World Report has ranked Western Kentucky University among the top 55 Best Online Bachelor’s programs – and No. 2 in Kentucky.

The 2023 rankings are calculated according to each program’s engagement, services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

According to the report, “U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.”

“The fact that WKU is consistently ranked so highly among online degree programs across the United States is a testament to two factors: the high quality of instruction and stellar student support services,” said Dr. Marko Dumančić, Western Kentucky University Assistant Provost of Faculty Development and Student Success.

WKU online courses are built to fit around busy schedules, giving learners the flexibility to earn a degree without putting life on hold.

Online courses are taught by experienced faculty who teach face-to-face courses, so online learners receive the same high-quality education as students who take courses on campus.

According to Dumančić, WKU relies on everyone at the University working together toward a common goal: student success.

“Our continued growth is in large part due to the intentional efforts of talented professionals across multiple offices: staff from WKU Online, Online Student Services, Online Tutoring Center, Library Services, The Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning, Distance Learning Testing Center, and many others,” Dumančić said. “The staff’s unceasing dedication to ensure WKU students get the support they need, no matter where they live, is invaluable.”

For information about online degree programs at WKU, visit www.wku.edu/online or call (270) 745-5173.

